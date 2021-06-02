Jefferson Davis fanning the embers of rebellion — State Journal editorial from 150 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on June 2, 1871:

We publish today two speeches recently made by Jefferson Davis to his Southern admirers. He does not admit that he did wrong. He denies that the war was final and settled the questions involved. He encourages his hearers to hope that the South will yet triumph.

This unrepentant old traitor has all the impudence of an ex-slaveholder and defeated, defiant rebel. He is a fanatic, a selfish, jealous, narrow-minded man. ...

This mar, who has forfeited his life by the commission of a crime, the punishment of which, under the Constitution, is death, denounces the government that was merciful enough to spare his life. A wretch so utterly ungrateful, so shameless, so given over to the devil, has never before been known in our history.

Benedict Arnold pined away in a foreign land and died in poverty, remorse and silent. General Lee's lips were closed when he lay down the sword -- he died in silence of a broken heart. But Jeff Davis, a cold-blooded fanatic, a deliberate, heartless traitor, under whose government defenseless prisoners were starved and a most atrocious rebellion with all its vindictive cruelties was carried on for years, now prates about violations of the Constitution, the rights of the South and the honor of Southern gentlemen. ...