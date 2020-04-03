Jeff Spitzer-Resnick: Wisconsin must delay its election

So, on Tuesday, I wrote the following e-mail to the Madison city clerk:

It is with deep regret that my efforts to convince the Governor to modify the election to a full mail-in ballot and to postpone it to May 12th have not yet succeeded. While I will keep up my efforts, I know that you need to plan as if the election is going forward.

As my wife is a lung cancer survivor, and every single credible health entity is advising every single person who can stay at home to do so, I cannot put my wife and myself at risk by working my shift at Tenney Park.

There is one condition in which I would work, which is that if the election is modified, or if you decide to have one or more sites where only the minimum required 3 election officials are simply processing absentee ballots, I am willing to take the small health risk of being with 2 other people, to help process absentee ballots. However, I will not expose myself to the general public and a team of election officials if the polls are open as usual.

So, let me know if you need me to work in a closed environment to process absentee ballots. Otherwise, I regret to inform you that I cannot work my shift on April 7th.

The city clerk did not accept my offer and simply canceled my shift.