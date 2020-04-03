Jeff Spitzer-Resnick: Wisconsin must delay its election

Starting two and a half weeks ago, I began an effort to modify Wisconsin’s April 7 election. Initially, I simply encouraged Gov. Tony Evers to use his emergency powers under the public health crisis to order that all registered voters receive a mailed absentee ballot, while still allowing voters to choose to come to the polls if they chose to do so. Since that time, the coronavirus has rapidly spread, and stay-at-home orders are spreading with it.
So, a week ago, I urged Gov. Evers to use his emergency powers to mail the ballots and delay the election until May 12, when the northern half of Wisconsin has a special election scheduled to replace Sean Duffy, who resigned from office. Not only has Gov. Evers refused to modify the upcoming election in any way, but Wisconsin's Republican-controlled Legislature has refused to act in any way to protect voters or democracy in what we can now safely describe as the largest voter suppression effort in history. Predictably, very few legislators, that I am aware of, have volunteered to expose themselves to the coronavirus by working as an election official on April 7.
I have served as an election official in almost every election since November 2012. I truly enjoy doing so, and I believe it is a fundamental part of our democracy, which cannot function without a sufficient number of election officials. As of earlier this week, nearly 60% of Wisconsin municipalities do not have enough poll workers. This situation is likely to worsen as more election officials realize how dangerous it is to work at the polls. In fact, the City of Waukesha has already decided to reduce its polling locations to only one site.
On Tuesday, with only one week left before the scheduled election, I realized that I had to decide whether I would risk my life and my wife’s life by working at the polls, because the Madison City Clerk needs to plan accordingly. Before making that decision, I watched the required training video (all in-person training sessions were canceled due to the health crisis) that all election officials are required to watch. While it contains alleged protections against the coronavirus, I do not believe that hand washing and hand sanitizer, as well as spreading people out, will sufficiently protect poll workers or voters.
As of 6:30 p.g. on March 30, the Wisconsin Election Commission reports (WEC) the poll worker shortage by jurisdiction as follows:
Critical (jurisdiction cannot staff even one polling place): 111
Serious (jurisdiction is unable to staff all desired polling places): 126
Concerning (jurisdiction has fewer staff than needed for efficient operations): 542
Stable (jurisdiction has enough poll workers to function efficiently): 541
Despite this, the WEC has also failed to protect the health of poll workers, voters and miserably failed to protect democracy, as it simply advises that:
Inspectors may use letter openers to open absentee envelopes to minimize contact with envelopes if preferred, but no additional precautions are recommended for the storage or handling of ballots. The CDC does recommend good hand hygiene for election inspectors that are processing absentee ballots. Other public health guidance that the WEC has produced in consultation with a health official recommended that poll workers wash or sanitizer their hands after handling ballots and before moving on to other tasks. It’s also recommended that poll workers break every 10 minutes, or when feasible, to wash their hands or sanitize.
So, on Tuesday, I wrote the following e-mail to the Madison city clerk:
It is with deep regret that my efforts to convince the Governor to modify the election to a full mail-in ballot and to postpone it to May 12th have not yet succeeded. While I will keep up my efforts, I know that you need to plan as if the election is going forward.
As my wife is a lung cancer survivor, and every single credible health entity is advising every single person who can stay at home to do so, I cannot put my wife and myself at risk by working my shift at Tenney Park.
There is one condition in which I would work, which is that if the election is modified, or if you decide to have one or more sites where only the minimum required 3 election officials are simply processing absentee ballots, I am willing to take the small health risk of being with 2 other people, to help process absentee ballots. However, I will not expose myself to the general public and a team of election officials if the polls are open as usual.
So, let me know if you need me to work in a closed environment to process absentee ballots. Otherwise, I regret to inform you that I cannot work my shift on April 7th.
The city clerk did not accept my offer and simply canceled my shift.
Of course, time still remains before the scheduled election, it is not too late for responsible officials, Gov. Evers, Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, and the Wisconsin Elections Commission to protect the public’s health and democracy, by ordering a full mail-in election with a delay until May 12. Even Federal Judge William Conley has said that the Governor and Legislature are irresponsible for keeping the polls open during the public health crisis and that they will be responsible for illness and death that will occur. He then wisely ordered an extension of the submission of absentee ballots until 4 p.m. on April 13.
You can urge them to do this by contacting them. If they fail to act, we can only hope that one or more of the courts, which are hearing challenges to holding the election due to the crisis, will act to delay the election.
Jeff Spitzer-Resnick is a public interest civil rights lawyer in Madison and advocacy chair of the Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin. The original version of this piece was first published on his website: Systems Change Consulting.
