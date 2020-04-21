Jeff Spitzer-Resnick: The value in Justice Kelly's concession statement

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

But there was another lurking fear that has not yet been overcome. As mentioned above, this election was the worst voter suppression effort I have ever witnessed. While some were amazed at the turnout despite the pandemic, the plain fact is that in the last comparable election, in April 2016, more than 2.1 million votes were cast. In the April 2020 election, somewhat fewer than 1.4 million votes were cast.

While there is no way to know for sure how many people either chose not to vote due to the pandemic, or did not have their absentee ballot counted for a variety of reasons, including getting lost in the mail or lacking a witness, the fact that the turnout was down by over a third with a net of over 700,000 fewer votes cast should trouble anyone concerned with free and fair elections.