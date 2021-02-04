Jeff Spitzer-Resnick: Sheila Briggs should be our next state superintendent

In my many years as a civil rights attorney and education advocate, I have paid close attention to education leaders who actually make improvements in the lives of our children, and those who may parrot warm and fuzzy phrases like “No Child Left Behind” but actually accomplish little to nothing to improve the educational outcomes of students.
I first met Sheila Briggs after I won a lawsuit I brought on behalf a 4-year-old boy with disabilities who was unable to access an inclusive education in the Madison Metropolitan School District because our district was one of the last in the state to offer 4-year-old kindergarten. After I won that suit, MMSD put Sheila Briggs in charge of the complex planning effort to finally offer this critical program, which has been proven to reduce educational gaps between our students of color and those with disabilities and the rest of our student population.
Sheila impressed me at that time as someone who had a keen eye for planning and implementing quality educational programs, and she knew how to work with all the players (unions, teachers, administrators, advocates, private pre-school programs and parents) to develop a high-quality program.
I have followed her career since she left MMSD to work at the state Department of Public Instruction, to ultimately join the superintendent’s cabinet as one of her deputies, and I have been impressed with her continuing successful effort to reduce racial disparities in education all over the state.
When Sheila called me shortly after she announced that she was running to become our next state superintendent, I asked her a lot of questions. We had a long conversation and we have had more conversations since then. I am convinced that for the first time in my 36 years in Wisconsin, if we elect Sheila Briggs, we will finally have a state superintendent who will hold everyone accountable, including herself, to make sure that we finally close the racial and disability achievement and opportunity gaps that have been plaguing our state for decades. She told me that she counts on me to continue to push her to do better. Of that she can be sure.
Please join me in voting for Sheila Briggs for state superintendent.
Jeff Spitzer-Resnick is a civil rights attorney and education advocate.
