Jeff Spitzer-Resnick: 2020 — a year of perfect vision

Normally, we think of 20/20 vision as good news. Anyone who wears glasses or contact lenses, or worse yet, needs them, but cannot afford them, yearns to have 20/20 vision. As this plague-filled year lumbers toward an ungraceful end, for better and worse, the brilliant clarity which this year has provided us is a reminder that perfect vision sometimes reveals things we may prefer not to see.
Indeed, 2020 has revealed the good, the bad and the ugly in our communities, our nation, and, indeed, throughout the world. As the results of the recent U.S. election come into focus, that clarity has brightened even further. While many are dismayed by this clarity, perfect vision gives us an opportunity to examine what is going well along with what we need to improve, as we move into an uncertain future.
Since we live in troubling times, with both collective and individual anxiety pervading much of our lives, it is worth spending some time to appreciate the clarity that this year has brought to reveal the good that remains in our world. Although I cannot possibly cover all the good in the world, here are a few shining examples:
- Due to the reduction in travel and factory production caused by the need to lock down to control the COVID-19 pandemic, the earth has received a much needed respite from carbon emissions resulting in remarkably quick environmental recoveries in some places.
- The medical community is rallying to do its best, despite grave personal risk, to treat people with COVID-19.
- Energized grassroots efforts all over the nation to get people to vote, and ensure that their votes are counted in order to preserve our democracy
- Lawyers and judges who continue to fight and push back against a constant barrage of anti-democratic policies coming from the White House.
- Local organizers such as Brandi Grayson, in Madison, Wisconsin, who form new agencies, like Urban Triage, to serve, educate, protect, and enable, the previously underserved Black community.
- Successful efforts all over the country to remove police from our schools in order to slow down the schools to prison pipeline.
The list goes on, of course, and to those who have done great work to improve our world during this year of clarity, we all owe you a debt of gratitude.
Yet, we know that all is not well, as this year of perfect vision has also shown us that we have grave problems in our communities, our nation and our world, that have fueled hatred and death this year in ways that we have not seen in any living person’s lifetime. To name just a few of the horrors that revealed themselves this year with remarkable clarity and which we are still grappling with:
- As of Nov. 6, COVID-19 has killed 1,242,806 people worldwide, including 241,126 Americans, and 2,194 Wisconsinites. Indeed, the number of victims increased during the time I wrote this post. Were this merely a result of a vicious virus, it would be horrific, but it is even more ghastly because leaders in certain parts of the world, particularly the United States and Brazil, have refused to take this deadly virus seriously, exacerbating the carnage in ways that were completely unnecessary.
- Incidents of police violence are on the rise in the United States, ranging from actual murder of Americans, to tear gassing of non-violent protestors.
- U.S. policy that separated thousands of immigrant children from their parents, put them in cages, and failed to locate hundreds of their parents even after courts ordered the U.S. government to reunite these innocent children with their parents.
- Nearly 70 million Americans who think that despite a horrific litany of abuse of our nation by a clearly sociopathic president, he should have been re-elected. Fueled by a White House rife with misogyny, racism, xenophobia and anti-Semitism, incidents of racist, sexist, anti-immigrant and anti-Semitic behavior have exploded in ways which our nation has not seen so overtly since the 1950s McCarthy era.
- Overt attacks on our system of democracy by the sociopath in the White House and his enablers, even stooping to dismantling our postal service during a pandemic, in an effort to retain power despite the lack of support by a majority of Americans.
Once again, the list is longer — but we all grow weary of unrelenting attacks on our ability to live in a safe and civil society, when the purported leader of the free world encourages actual violence and even kidnapping of state governors who oppose him, so I will pause here to reveal a ray of hope.
As the U.S. election results become increasingly clear, many remain concerned that the narcissist-in-chief will refuse to leave office even after the American people have voted him out of office. While I have no doubt that he will continue his string of unsuccessful litigation to prevent democracy from functioning, one recent story revealed that our system is still functioning.
The Secret Service is sending reinforcements to Wilmington, Deleware, to help protect former Vice President Joe Biden. While we may all wish we lived in a world in which the next President of the United States did not need such protection, since President Kennedy’s assassination in 1963, we know that it is critical that our duly elected incoming president receive the protection of the Secret Service as all presidents-elect before him have received for over 50 years.
We can all look forward to the day when our system, stretched to the point of breaking during this year of perfect vision, demonstrates that it continues to function — when Chief Justice John Roberts swears in the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, and our Vice President Kamala Harris becomes the first woman and first person of color to hold the second highest office in the land.
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, neither of whom were my top two choices, will not solve all the problems revealed in 2020 — the year of perfect vision. But their election will show that our system, however flawed, continues to work. We must all come together in our communities, our states, our nation, and indeed, in the world, to amplify the good that 2020 has revealed — and roll up our sleeves and do our parts to dismantle and recover from the pandemic, the climate crisis, and the hatred that this year has revealed.
Jeff Spitzer-Resnick is a public interest civil rights lawyer in Madison. This piece was first published on his website: Systems Change Consulting.
