Jeff Keebler: Start the new year by helping others

The opportunity to serve as a United Way of Dane County volunteer and campaign chair during the past year has reminded me in new and profound ways of the challenges many in our community continue to face.

Too many of our neighbors are still working to overcome the lingering effects of the pandemic. Kids are struggling to keep up in school. Parents are having to work multiple jobs to keep a roof over their heads, and thousands of people are struggling to afford the basics. Calls to United Way 211, a 24/7 helpline, are still up. Needs remain high across the board.

While it can be easy to assume that someone, somewhere is addressing these issues, the responsibility is one we all share. Thankfully, we have a unifying force in our community to help our most vulnerable — and to amplify your impact when you give in support. That force is the United Way of Dane County.

For 100 years, the United Way has mobilized the caring power of our community to create lasting change for multiple generations. With a mission to unite the community to achieve measurable results, the United Way is committed to building a Dane County where everyone can succeed in school, work and life. The United Way works toward addressing root causes and creating effective responses because we as a community give. And if you can give, please consider being a part of the change.

When it comes to donating your hard-earned dollars, we know you have a lot of options. Our community is home to many incredible services and programs accomplishing great work every day. But we’re better when we come together — and that’s where United Way comes in.

It has been United Way’s purpose for a century to coordinate efforts across our community. With every successful campaign, the organization has funded an ecosystem of nonprofits and invested in long-term systemic change. The United Way knows that when more families have what they need to succeed, our entire community is better positioned to thrive.

For every dollar donated to the United Way, the return is more than six times in community impact. The United Way is a catalyst for solving problems beyond what we can solve alone.

So I encourage you to consider giving to help ensure no neighbor gets left behind in 2023 and beyond. I encourage you to face our community’s issues head-on and commit to being a part of the solution. I encourage you to join the power of many, working for all.

Learn more and make a gift today at unitedwaydanecounty.org.