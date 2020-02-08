Jeff Hoffman: TIF bill could stymie development in Wisconsin

The powerful tool we do have at our disposal is TIF. All three of the projects mentioned above utilized TIF to get across the finish line. Not every TIF project is going to work out according to plan. But taken as a whole, TIF unquestionably has been the most effective at leveraging economic development. For every $1 of TIF investment, an additional $4.66 of tax base is created.

Wisconsin's high court affirms use of economic incentives Municipalities, including Madison, often create tax incremental financing districts to help revitalize blighted areas.

Some critics are concerned TIF needs to be reined in. In particular, opponents of TIF have zeroed in on the ever-expanding use of upfront cash grants. These grants can be used beyond the traditional scope of TIF paying for public infrastructure. For example, cash grants might help businesses and developers with site acquisition, environmental remediation, parking structures and property tax rebates.

Though the term “cash grant” is attention grabbing, the practice has arguably improved accountability and responsibility when TIF is utilized for a project. When a cash grant is issued, a project agreement must be entered into between the community and the recipient. Such as agreement outlines what the specific project will deliver and how cash grants will be funded.