Jeff Burkhart: Support life-saving efforts of nonprofits during the pandemic

With the coronavirus pandemic changing dangerously and rapidly each day, fear is a common and understandable response.
Now, imagine living through these challenging times if you could not understand the life-saving health guidance and "Safer at Home" orders being shared in our state and across the nation.
That is the reality for hundreds of thousands across Wisconsin.
Adults who struggle with literacy are severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. They are among the most at-risk because they cannot comprehend health guidelines due to an inability to read, or because English is a second language. In Dane County alone, one in seven adults struggles with low literacy. That is enough to fill more than three Kohl Centers.
These individuals also face the greatest financial risk. For example, many Literacy Network learners work in service industries, and as we’ve checked in with students each week to assess their welfare and ongoing needs, we have found two alarming trends:
• First, only 2% are working from home, which means many are leaving the safety of their households and putting themselves and their children at risk of catching the virus, and
• Second, nearly 60% of those employed have been laid off or had their hours cut, with even less means to provide for their families.
These financial challenges are echoed in a recent USA Today story which noted, “As people start to socially distance themselves, those in white collar jobs will more easily be able to work from home, while hourly workers in sectors like hospitality and retail may be let go as their companies get less business. This further jeopardizes some of the least financially secure workers in the country — jobs in these fields are often part-time and typically pay low wages.”
To help address these concerns, the Literacy Network is working with our partners to translate and share vital health information so the most at-risk in our community can protect themselves and their families. We are also collaborating to deliver essential food and goods to help our friends and neighbors endure this troubling time.
While we know this is a stressful time for all Wisconsinites, I ask that you please support the essential non-profit agencies that help our most vulnerable citizens in your community.
As we have seen from other unsettling times in United States history, we are stronger when we come together for the good of our nation — and each other.
Jeff Burkhart is the executive director of the Literacy Network, which teaches reading, writing, communication and computer skills to Dane County adults at no cost so they can achieve financial security, well-being and deeper engagement with their families and the community.
