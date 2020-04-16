Jeff Burkhart: Support life-saving efforts of nonprofits during the pandemic

These financial challenges are echoed in a recent USA Today story which noted, “As people start to socially distance themselves, those in white collar jobs will more easily be able to work from home, while hourly workers in sectors like hospitality and retail may be let go as their companies get less business. This further jeopardizes some of the least financially secure workers in the country — jobs in these fields are often part-time and typically pay low wages.”

To help address these concerns, the Literacy Network is working with our partners to translate and share vital health information so the most at-risk in our community can protect themselves and their families. We are also collaborating to deliver essential food and goods to help our friends and neighbors endure this troubling time.

While we know this is a stressful time for all Wisconsinites, I ask that you please support the essential non-profit agencies that help our most vulnerable citizens in your community.

As we have seen from other unsettling times in United States history, we are stronger when we come together for the good of our nation — and each other.