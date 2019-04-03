“Who lives, who dies, who tells your story?” So ends Lin Manuel Miranda’s "Hamilton," which the Overture Center is rightfully proud to be showcasing in its 2019-20 season. Miranda’s vital question, “Who tells your story?” came up last week in relation to the Overture Center’s current blockbuster, "Miss Saigon," which long has attracted criticism for its flat, stereotype-driven portrayal of Vietnamese and Asians in general. When the center suddenly canceled a discussion last week on "Miss Saigon" with Asian-American panelists, it answered that question in a deeply disappointing way.
I was shocked when I learned of the cancellation. How could a gap between the center’s and panelists’ objectives — the reason the center gave for the cancellation — be so wide that it couldn’t be closed by some additional dialog? I was sure that I had read on the Overture Center’s website that discussions like this — about communities, about representation — could be expected to be difficult at times but were essential to have. What happened to that essentiality once the center felt somewhat challenged? I was amazed to see a discussion that sounded so substantial disappear like that.
I wondered whether an institution so central to Madison’s artistic and intellectual life could really be as unprepared as the Overture Center appeared to be. The production of "Miss Saigon" has been accompanied by criticisms from Asian-Americans since its inception, at first for “yellow-facing” and later, and more persistently, for a shallow, exploitative portrayal of the Vietnamese people feeding a “white savior” mythos that people of color have endured time and time again. Our neighbors in the Twin Cities even took the stand that "Miss Saigon" would never be presented there again. No doubt some fans of "Miss Saigon" are not conscious of these criticisms, but surely industry professionals must be. Yet, it appeared that the Overture Center was caught by surprise by the issues raised by the Asian-American would-be panelists, having made no prior preparations of its own to provide cultural context for "Miss Saigon." This seemed so incongruous.
The Overture Center’s action struck me as both defensive and dismissive. Out of the blue, the center declared that there was a “misunderstanding” with members of the panel and that “it appears that we were not all on the same page.” The center’s announcement of its simple solution — there would be no panel discussion — came across as detached and aimed at no one in particular. (The apology for the cancellation issued the next day had the same detached tone.) I didn’t feel like the Overture Center was talking to me, an Asian-American who was keenly interested in the planned discussion, or acknowledging my stake in its programming decisions.
Specifics of the cancellation notice the Overture Center sent to the dismissed panelists heightened my unease. The center made it plain that it “owned” the panel discussion. It had deemed the panelists’ input to be out of line and unprofessional. I was left with the uncomfortable impression that collaborating with the center was a privilege that had been revoked because the Asian-American panelists had not been deferential enough. The center’s hypersensitivity strikes at the heart of the question: Who sets the norms regarding the cultural portrayals Madison audiences will get to see?
I would hope that the Overture Center asks itself why it reacted to a group of Asian-Americans raising questions by unilaterally shutting down discussion. Why it used a surfeit of “it’s my ball” and a shortage of “let’s talk about it”? I hope the Overture Center engages in some introspection about what it expected of us Asian-Americans when it showcases two major musicals featuring Anglo-centric views of Asians ("The King and I" being the other) in the same season, compared to zero productions featuring Asian-American perspectives. Did it surprise you center that we wanted to talk about it head on? Had it crossed your mind that we care who tells our stories?
It seems that it had not.
Jayson Chung of Monona is a second-generation Chinese American who has lived in the Madison areas for 35 years.
