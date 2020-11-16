Jay Lee: Foxconn is making masks, ventilators, data servers and more in Wisconsin

One of the fastest-growing services is enterprise cloud computing. Amazon Web Services reported growth of 33% and 29% in their first and second earnings reports of 2020 respectively. Meanwhile, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud each had increases approaching 50% during this same period.

Within the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in Racine County, Foxconn built a multi-purpose building to produce servers using state-of-the-art automation, industrial AI, and 5G technologies. Our target is to soon convert our multi-purpose building into a World Economic Forum Lighthouse Factory and shining example of Industry 4.0 manufacturing in the United States.

In addition, Foxconn plans to move into a 296,000-square-foot Smart Manufacturing Center we’re building by the end of this year, which will be the home of “Made in the USA” data servers and data server racks production. This will make southeastern Wisconsin a new hub for digital computing product design, manufacturing and services. Foxconn is now positioned to meet the growing demand for secure and reliable data transmission and is poised capture a substantial percentage of the data server market share in the United States. In addition, Foxconn will soon take occupancy the nearly 1 million-square-foot Advanced Manufacturing Facility.