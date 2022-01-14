Jay Heck: The war on voting is doomed to fail

I grew up in the 1960s and '70s in the Midwest and East as the political junkie son of moderate Republican parents. My folks had a deep reverence and admiration for the country’s first Republican president and arguably greatest chief executive, Abraham Lincoln.

One of the things I was most passionate and proud about was the leadership and dedication the Republican Party had played in promoting democracy and extending the right to vote throughout much of American history.

It was Lincoln and the Republicans, of course, who led the effort to end slavery and extend voting rights to African Americans following the Civil War. Republicans more than Democrats led the way in the late 19th and early 20th century to extend the right to vote to women, culminating in the 1920 election for president when women, voting for the first time, overwhelming supported the GOP candidate, Warren Harding, of my native Ohio.

Republicans provided significant and critical votes in Congress for passage of the monumental Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Voting Rights Act of 1965. And virtually all Republicans joined Democrats to extend the vote to 18- to 21-year-olds in 1971, a measure signed into law by GOP President Richard Nixon.