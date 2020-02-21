Jay Heck: Send a message to Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald in the April 7 election

The nonpartisan criteria also include not utilizing past election results to draw new districts. And it does not even take into consideration the residency of incumbent legislators. Voters, not incumbent legislators, take precedence in this objective procedure.

Under the Iowa model and governor’s proposal, the Legislature must vote yes or no, without amendment, on the voting maps drawn according to the objectively nonpartisan criteria. And unlike the hyperpartisan maps by Vos and Fitzgerald, the process would be transparent, with the ability to inspect and comment on the maps. Republican legislative leaders could no longer force Republican legislators to sign “secrecy oaths” to hide rigged districts from the public.

Significantly, the nonpartisan process would be of negligible cost to taxpayers. Vos and Fitzgerald have spent $4 million in taxpayer money since 2011 to draw and protect their uncompetitive voting maps.

Vos and Fitzgerald have held the voters of Wisconsin captive to their own narrow interests for far too long. And they have continually misrepresented the truth about the legality and constitutionality of the strongly supported and nonpartisan antidote to partisan gerrymandering.

This is the year Wisconsin citizens should finally rise up and insist on having leaders responsive and worthy of their trust and support. On April 7, voters in nine Wisconsin counties (Marquette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Pierce, Portage, Rock, St. Croix, Trempealeau and Wood) can vote for fair voting maps in referendums on their ballots. So too will voters in 14 municipalities in Oneida and Vilas counties. Send Vos and Fitzgerald a message that voters should pick their elected representatives, rather than the politicians picking which voters they get to represent.

Heck is executive director of Common Cause in Wisconsin: www.commoncausewisconsin.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0