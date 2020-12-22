Javier Vasquez: Our multiracial youth coalition fought for Biden — now he must fight for us

After Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016, I called my dad, fearful of what a Trump presidency would mean for us.
My family fled post-civil war El Salvador in the 1990s and spent more than two decades rebuilding our lives in the U.S. But we knew a Trump administration would try to destroy that — and our predictions came true. In early 2018, he announced the end of temporary protected status (TPS), the program that protects our family and more than 317,000 U.S.-based immigrants who have fled countries devastated by disaster or war. It was one of over 400 inhumane executive actions that Trump took against immigrants.
That’s why this fall I joined the 1,300-member strong multiracial youth movement that phone banked, canvassed and helped flip Wisconsin for Joe Biden. We reached out to some 100,000-plus Latinx voters across the state through the nonprofit Voces de la Frontera Action — and ultimately helped Biden win 79% of Hispanics between 18 and 29, a full 10 points above what he captured nationally, according to The American Election Eve Poll. We did this work with laser-focused determination, because we knew that the alternative was deportation for our family members, our friends and in many cases, ourselves.
Now that Biden is president-elect, our coalition is not taking the foot off the pedal. We’re joining the Fair Immigration Reform Movement (FIRM) for a week of action, lobbying our local and national representatives to prioritize immigration reform. Those 400 executive actions must be undone, but we also need real change. That starts with permanent protections and a path to citizenship for the Dreamers and TPS holders who have been contributing to this country for years. We worked hard to get Biden in office; now he must work hard for us.
I migrated to the U.S. when I was five and spent my teenage years in Port Washington. My stepdad, who is also from El Salvador, works as a general contractor. My mom cleans houses. The rest of my family, including my father and uncles, live in Seattle, where they own homes. My uncles run a floor-covering service and employ 10 people. My dad does similar work as a carpet layer for a different company. I also work in the growing trade industry, making high-end commercial cabinetry. We’re typical of TPS holders, the vast majority of whom were employed in 2017, paid more than $891 million in taxes and wielded nearly $6 billion in spending power, according to New American Economy.
Currently, about 130,000 TPS holders are essential workers, with 11,600 on the pandemic front lines as health care workers. In fact, nearly half of all immigrants work in fields considered essential, according to NAE. Here in Wisconsin, for instance, 35% of animal slaughtering and processing jobs are filled by us. That’s difficult, taxing work that most people don’t want to do, but it’s vital to our state’s food supply chain.
Still, the specter of deportation looms over my family. My aunts, uncles, dad and stepmom are all raising American-born children. The end of TPS would mean taking these kids to a country where our remaining relatives have been murdered, beaten and extorted by violent gangs. Or it would mean leaving these kids behind. Both scenarios are horrific, but ones we’ve had to plan for.
At 29, I’ve lived most of my life with TPS, but more recently obtained conditional residency through marriage. I told my dad that if he and my stepmom got deported, I’d take in my younger half-siblings. My heart breaks every time I think about this: these are innocent children who’d be traumatized if they lost their parents. But at least they’d have a home. Thousands of other TPS holders would have to choose between taking their American kids to a dangerous, often violent country or leaving them behind in state custody.
Though the Department of Homeland Security recently extended TPS for some people, we deserve more than temporary status. We must renew our status every 18 months, knowing that political forces beyond our control could take it away any time. Even before the Trump administration, red tape put us in danger. No matter how early we file for renewal, lengthy processing times have caused inevitable lapses in our status; when that happens, any interaction with the police could land us in the hands of ICE.
To President-elect Biden and to the new Congress, I make this appeal: all we want is the security to raise our families and contribute to our communities without fear. Though many of us cannot vote, we are intimately connected to millions of people who can. But this is not the only reason to take us seriously. Fight for us, because we are human beings. Fight for us, because our families depend on you. Fight for us, because you promised to.
Javier Vasquez lives in Milwaukee.
