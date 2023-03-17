The United States and China are in a race, and the winner will determine the leading superpower of the future.

While this contest has been going on for many years, Americans from all walks of life are starting to see it in their everyday lives, raising concerns.

The impacts of this competition are all around us — just look up. A Chinese-made aerial object was recently spotted crossing the sky over the United States. While this spy balloon is just one instance in a series of escalations from China, it’s a visible sign to Americans just how real the threat is.

The Chinese Communist Party wants to replace the United States as a global superpower, whether through technological supremacy, economic dominance or military innovation. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s own report laying out the future of China confirms his long-term policy agenda focused on political control and global influence, including through technology innovation.

The director of the FBI has even gone as far to say, “The greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information and intellectual property, and our economic vitality, is the counterintelligence and economic espionage threat from China — and by extension, to our national security.”

But the risk never seems to have been this great, or this clearly displayed.

Nowhere is this greater than in new technology. This area of competition between our two nations has rightly been put under a national spotlight because of China’s significant and concerning advances.

China’s tech growth didn’t happen by accident. China has poured resources into its tech sector as Xi views it as an essential component to advancing China’s leadership. According to a recent report, China is investing about $1.4 trillion from 2020 and 2025.

To counter this rising threat from China, Congress must support smart policy solutions that advance and strengthen American technology and innovation — a vital asset to our national security and economic prosperity — and ensure that new emerging technologies are coming from U.S. companies rooted in our values. If not, we will be handing over our leadership to China, which has leveraged cutting-edge technologies to surveil and spy on its people.

As a veteran who has fought for our freedoms, this threat from China should not be taken lightly. What if the U.S. military was left depending on tech from China? From securing our data and deterring cyberattacks, technology is vital to our national security. We need to invest in our own companies to ensure we never end up in a place where we have to rely on foreign companies.

Thankfully, Wisconsinites have Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, chairing the Select Subcommittee on China, ensuring we address this growing threat from China and understand the stakes.

This committee helps ensure we don’t see a future where China becomes the number one tech exporter. Our economy, national security and freedoms depend on our ability to compete and lead.