Jarrett Brown: Kristina Shelton represents the change we need in the 90th District

Morally, I think it is clear that Gruszynski’s actions should keep us from nominating him in the Democratic primary on Aug. 11 and reelecting him on Nov. 3.

Politically, nominating Gruszynski would weaken Democrats in November. As most everyone knows, it is crucial for Democrats in Green Bay to do well in November because of how the local turnout and results could determine the outcome of the presidential election.

We as Democrats pride ourselves in being in favor of workers’ rights and women’s rights, as well as being deeply committed to doing what is right. In my opinion, we as members of the local party will lose credibility if we nominate and support someone who recently admitted to sexually harassing a worker. How can we question the character of Republicans who abuse their power and at the same time support a Democrat who did the same thing?

If, like me, you want our party to stand for accountability and workers’ rights, please join me in supporting Kristina Shelton to be the next representative for Green Bay and the 90th District in the Assembly.

Jarrett Brown is a factory worker, activist and voter who lives in the 90th Assembly District in Green Bay. He is an active member of the Democratic Party of Brown County.

