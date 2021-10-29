Jared Meyer: Get campers off the street and into structured settings

Unfortunately, if given the option, many homeless individuals choose to remain on the streets, regardless of the harm to themselves and others. Banning street camping is the only way to get homeless individuals to move to healthier alternatives, including needed treatment and safer shelters.

Though many Wisconsin shelter beds remain empty, the bill provides another option to ensure that no one faces the choice between the streets or jail. Where necessary, the state or locality can set up structured camping facilities, which are approved sites for homeless individuals to stay on public land such as city- or state-owned parking lots. These facilities would have law enforcement supervision, potable water and adequate sanitary facilities. Importantly, similar to shelters, these supervised areas will make it easier to get homeless individuals into treatment or services.