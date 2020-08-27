Janine Edwards and Julie Underwood: Return local decision-making to local schools

This year, school boards across the state of Wisconsin are anxiously considering their approach to opening in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Various areas of the state and their school districts have been affected differently by the virus.
Public education has generally been afforded significant local control. Most legislation and regulation provide the locally elected school board members the responsibility and flexibility to do what they believe is right for their community. The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin has supported local control of education for many years, and especially now, we strongly support local decision making. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has released guidance regarding the reopening and operation of schools, which has respected local control by local school boards.
However, on July 29, 47 Wisconsin legislators sent a letter on Wisconsin Legislature letterhead to local school districts that puts the local control of school operation into question. In fact, the legislators are threatening schools into opening face to face in the fall.
In the letter, the legislators say, “The state is minimally obligated members to provide students the opportunity for a sound, basic education, but we wish to ensure all students have access to the best education possible. To that end, we ask that you consider opening your doors this fall to provide every student with an in-class experience.”
The comment about the state being “minimally obligated” to provide an education is a misstatement of the obligation to provide an adequate education for all children set forth in the Wisconsin Constitution and interpreted by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. This bullying by the legislators shortchanges the duly elected officials, public school board members, from their responsibility to manage their local districts.
The latest results from research studies indicate 30-40% of people who are infected with COVID-19 do not show symptoms. Such asymptomatic people are infecting other people around them, especially if they are in close quarters. Another study in Chicago indicates that infected children have at least as much of the coronavirus in their noses and throats as infected adults.
These studies need to be considered by school boards, administrators and local health officials as they make decisions about reopening schools. Our children are our greatest resource. The health of our children, teachers, and staff members must be our first priority. Economics can only follow upon the health of our people.
Janine Edwards and Julie Underwood are members of the League of Women Voters of Dane County.
