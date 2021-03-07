Janice Durand: Prioritize locally owned businesses on State Street in Madison

The pandemic has dealt a special blow to all retail. But the boarded-up windows on State Street in Madison, now mostly gone, have kept people away for too long, even as other shopping areas in the city operate fairly normally.

We need to bring people back, and creating a pedestrian mall on State Street is a great idea that will work. I’d start as early in the spring as the pandemic allows. We are hardy here, and we love to eat out in the fresh air.

But if we want to help State Street recover and flourish, we need to make sure most of the spaces stay small and the rents reasonable. The huge Hub development on lower State Street built out large ground-floor spaces mostly filled with big chains, replacing Husnus and Kabul, popular local restaurants that always drew crowds for outdoor dining to lower State.

And even though Madison has been touted nationally for years as a desirable place, and housing developers line up with new projects, the city acts like we have no bargaining power. We should be calling the shots for how big the ground-floor spaces are in new developments, and encourage local tenants.