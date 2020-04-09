Janet Parker: Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has taken the right stance on F-35s

Mayor Rhodes-Conway's blog post on the F-35s made her opposition clear. She urged the Air Force to acknowledge the severe impacts identified in the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) they produced. She said: “What is the point of assessing environmental impacts if those impacts are found to be severe and then they go ignored? The final report indicates that there are lesser environmental impacts at three alternative sites. I recognize that a decision will be made by the USAF whether or not the City of Madison has any opinion on this matter, but I urge the Secretary of the Air Force to be true to the purpose and intent of the NEPA law.”

I want to raise up our mayor’s sensible stand. I hope that our mayor’s analysis and our City Council’s vote will convince Sen. Tammy Baldwin to review the EIS. Baldwin has been a key supporter of bringing the F-35 jets to Truax Field in Madison. Baldwin should withdraw her support for bringing the jets here. Further, she should call for a major reallocation of military funding and personnel to meet emergency medical needs.