Janesville Gazette: U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil should get moving on Rx prices

To be sure, H.R. 3 isn’t perfect. It’s probably too punitive, but the concept of allowing Medicare to negotiate is a worthy one. A large majority of Americans, Republicans and Democrats alike, support the federal government negotiating prescription drug prices, with 92% of Democrats and 85% of Republicans in favor, according an October 2019 Kaiser Family Foundation poll.

And let’s not forget: President Trump seized on this issue in his 2016 presidential campaign, stating such negotiations could save Medicare $300 billion a year. “We don’t do it. Why? Because of the drug companies,” he said.

As president, Trump no longer supports these negotiations and instead is spreading fears concocted by the pharmaceutical industry.

We encourage Steil and the rest of Congress to focus not on Big Pharma’s hypotheticals but on their constituents in the here and now. How many people are dying today because their medications are too expensive? That’s the crucial question.