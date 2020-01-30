Janesville Gazette: U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil should get moving on Rx prices

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, fashions himself as a lawmaker eager to dispense with petty partisanship in pursuit of legislation that would benefit his constituents.
So far on prescription drug prices, he’s failed to deliver.
Steil favors a Republican bill, H.R. 19, introduced last month, which would lower drug prices by making it easier for generic drugs to come to market and would reform Medicare Part D, the prescription drug benefit.
H.R. 19 is a step in the right direction, and the Janesville Gazette editorial board supports it. But here’s the problem: Democrats have lined up behind H.R. 3, which would allow Medicare to negotiate for lower drug prices, lifting the current negotiation ban.
To get something accomplished, lawmakers will need to compromise. This is how work used to get done before Congress devolved into a "Game of Thrones"-like drama.
Steil has swallowed the pharmaceutical industry’s doomsday predictions on H.R. 3, telling the Gazette editorial board recently it would “effectively kill R and D (research and development).”
(The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates H.R. 3 would have some effect — preventing up to eight new drugs from being developed over 10 years — but by no means would it “kill” R and D.)
To be sure, H.R. 3 isn’t perfect. It’s probably too punitive, but the concept of allowing Medicare to negotiate is a worthy one. A large majority of Americans, Republicans and Democrats alike, support the federal government negotiating prescription drug prices, with 92% of Democrats and 85% of Republicans in favor, according an October 2019 Kaiser Family Foundation poll.
And let’s not forget: President Trump seized on this issue in his 2016 presidential campaign, stating such negotiations could save Medicare $300 billion a year. “We don’t do it. Why? Because of the drug companies,” he said.
As president, Trump no longer supports these negotiations and instead is spreading fears concocted by the pharmaceutical industry.
We encourage Steil and the rest of Congress to focus not on Big Pharma’s hypotheticals but on their constituents in the here and now. How many people are dying today because their medications are too expensive? That’s the crucial question.
We’ve applauded Steil’s criticisms of the partisan mindset that envelops Washington, D.C., tainting any effort to adopt meaningful reforms. But we must ask Steil: When have you broken out of this mindset to accomplish something your constituents care deeply about? Sorry, that bipartisan anti-human trafficking bill doesn’t count. Human trafficking is a sad thing, but it’s not what keeps your constituents up at night.
We want Steil to continue to advocate for H.R. 19 but to also pursue a compromise to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices. Gather Republicans and Democrats to back a single bill, and show the 1st Congressional District and this nation that Congress is capable of doing something more than trading partisan barbs and running for re-election.
