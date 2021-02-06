Janel Heinrich and Jerry Halverson: COVID precautions are working, so please keep going

This month marks the passing of a full year since the first indication of COVID-19 here in Dane County. We were among the first dozen locales in the country to face the critical questions that come with containing a fast-moving pandemic. Since then, this community has placed the safety and well-being of its people first and foremost.

The work in the months gone by has not been easy. This pandemic has brought great consequence not only for the community we love, but also for our entire state, country and globe. Thankfully, we can say our sacrifices have not been in vain.

We are proud to say that the work done here — our collective community’s work — has resulted in Dane County having lower rates of infection and deaths than our counterparts. A heartfelt “thank you” to everyone in Madison and Dane County who took the science seriously. Together we saved lives.