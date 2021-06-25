James Kramer: Khris Middleton’s improbable rise to stardom

All the skills that would make Middleton an NBA star were apparent by 2015 — the ruthless efficiency and all-around floor game. He started 79 games that season and averaged 18.2 points and 4.2 assists per game. Middleton also shot 89% from the foul line and 40% from three, establishing trends that would help define his career.

While Middleton’s 2016-17 season was mostly lost to injury, his basketball efficiency and his overall stats have improved every year since. He is a reliable scorer who hunts his shot, gets to the line, and always shoots a high percentage. At 6-7, Middleton is a match-up nightmare for opposing coaches on offense and defense, especially in the playoffs. Just ask Steve Nash.

More importantly, of course, are team results. Late in the summer of 2013, two young men with uncertain futures formed a partnership that would change the balance of power in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

Antetokounmpo and Middleton would eventually lead Wisconsin’s pro basketball franchise back to the national spotlight. They became All-Stars, won awards, and would twice post the league’s best record.