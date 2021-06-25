James Kramer: Khris Middleton’s improbable rise to stardom

It was a little-known detail in a long-forgotten trade.
During the 2013 NBA offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons swapped young and promising point guards. The Bucks sent starting guard, Brandon Jennings, to Detroit for three players. For the Milwaukee Bucks, the blue chip in this trade was a 21-year-old combo guard from Kentucky, Brandon Knight.
In 2013 the one-and-done phenomenon was at its height in the NBA. Both Jennings and Knight fit the mold. Knight played only one year at Kentucky before declaring for the draft and was picked eighth overall by Detroit in 2011. Jennings didn’t play college basketball at all, preferring to bide his time overseas until eligible for a pro debut. Milwaukee picked Jennings with the 10th overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft.
Coming as it did near the end of league’s free agent signing period, the trade of two young and highly regarded players made news. Even though Detroit and Milwaukee languished near the bottom of the NBA standings, sportswriters at the time saw Knight and Jennings as starters, scorers and potential stars.
National observers barely noticed the two throw-in players included in the trade. Slava Kravtsov, a 7-foot rookie from Ukraine, was an intriguing but relatively unknown prospect. The Pistons also sent to the Bucks a former second round pick from Texas A&M named Khris Middleton.
Middleton was buried deep on the Detroit bench during his only year with the Pistons. He appeared in just 27 games, averaging six points per game while playing almost exclusively mop up and garbage-time minutes. Middleton was moved back and forth between Detroit and the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA’s D-League.
To most NBA watchers, Middleton was an afterthought. ESPN.com raved about the two starting point guards, Jennings and Knight. About Middleton, ESPN said only that he “might have the potential to become a rather nice 3-and-D type.” Bleacher Report said, “Knight is clearly the prize of this package.” In its story about the trade, Sports Illustrated barely mentioned Middleton.
And few people at the time, back in 2013, noticed the friendship and professional bond developing between Middleton and a 19-year-old from Greece, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
By the start of the 2014-15 season, Pistons fans and sports journalists knew Detroit had made a mistake. A 2014 column in the Detroit Free Press lamented poor play by Jennings and acknowledged “it’s possible that Middleton was the most valuable piece in the trade.”
Indeed, Middleton was hitting his stride in Milwaukee. He quickly became a starter and the kind of fast, rangy wing player the young Bucks wanted. He was a willing and effective defender whose no-nonsense approach quickly made him a fan favorite.
All the skills that would make Middleton an NBA star were apparent by 2015 — the ruthless efficiency and all-around floor game. He started 79 games that season and averaged 18.2 points and 4.2 assists per game. Middleton also shot 89% from the foul line and 40% from three, establishing trends that would help define his career.
While Middleton’s 2016-17 season was mostly lost to injury, his basketball efficiency and his overall stats have improved every year since. He is a reliable scorer who hunts his shot, gets to the line, and always shoots a high percentage. At 6-7, Middleton is a match-up nightmare for opposing coaches on offense and defense, especially in the playoffs. Just ask Steve Nash.
More importantly, of course, are team results. Late in the summer of 2013, two young men with uncertain futures formed a partnership that would change the balance of power in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.
Antetokounmpo and Middleton would eventually lead Wisconsin’s pro basketball franchise back to the national spotlight. They became All-Stars, won awards, and would twice post the league’s best record.
None of the other players involved in that 2013 trade are still in the NBA. But the too-often forgotten Knight for Jennings trade did much to shape basketball history in our state. The Milwaukee Bucks acquired a cornerstone player and a consummate professional.
And that’s how Wisconsin’s own Khris Middleton became the first former G-Leaguer to make the NBA All-Star team.
