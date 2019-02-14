In a recent Capital Times opinion piece by UW journalism professor Sue Robinson, it was stated that we find ourselves at a moment of racial reckoning, change and evolution. I couldn’t agree more. I want to add my voice to this conversation since I am currently the longest-serving African-American School Board member.
I also see the upcoming election as an opportunity. During my service over the past nine years, my largest frustration has been the board's inability to support proposals that would directly benefit students of color. We can go back several years to Madison Prep and each initiative since that was offered as a possible solution to low academic achievement for students of color. The board has only been willing to pass initiatives to raise the achievement for students of color when they are embedded in initiatives that will benefit our white students. Our inability to take on risks and innovations that offer the possibility of increasing achievement for students of color are always voted down by the board.
Here we are 50 years later still experiencing the same low reading and math achievement for students of color.
This election offers the Madison school community an opportunity to change our historically risk-adverse board where students of color are concerned to a board that has a greater chance to vote in favor of initiatives that are specifically designed to increase the academic achievement for students of color.
I have learned that it is not enough to have the intellectual desire to raise achievement for students of color and to articulate the acceptance of diversity and inclusion. We need board members who through their own life experiences understand the immeasurable difficulties experienced by the students of color within our schools, and because of this understanding are willing to take innovative measures where other steps continue to fail and “poverty” is used as an excuse to cover a much bigger myriad of problems.
I have had the opportunity to serve with some excellent board members, so I need to be clear that I’m not being critical of them, because they have served the district well. But no matter how well intentioned an individual — liberal, progressive or conservative — no intellectual pursuit can take the place of heartfelt commitment derived by the life experiences of people of color.
The educational issues are well known; some are stated in a recent letter to the Cap Times editor by Laurie Frost and Jeff Henriques titled “Students of color need better skills for higher ed, better futures.”
The time for discussion in my opinion has long past. We need action, and in my view this election offers an opportunity to change the racial composition of the board to better represent the student population, thus allowing for decisive actions to be taken to raise achievement for students of color.
There has been significant progress made during my tenure, most specifically during the current superintendent’s tenure, which include increasing staff of color, building a more inclusive school value system, and improved administrative structures to make gains sustainable. However, with the majority of students now being students of color, the time has come to make the School Board more reflective of that composition.
Each of the School Board candidates that I’m endorsing — Ali Muldrow, Kaleem Caire and Ananda Mirilli — is extremely qualified. But let’s not overemphasize the need for qualifications, because it’s the job of administration to house the qualifications needed and to work with the board to move the district forward. Electing board members of color creates increased shared decision-making in a district where the majority of the decision-makers will remain predominately white.
Opportunities of this nature only come about maybe once in a lifetime. Madison, are we ready to take advantage of this rare opportunity?
James Howard is vice president of the Madison School Board. He currently holds Seat 4 but did not seek re-election.
