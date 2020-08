Jake Baggott and Steve Cramer: UW-Madison is reopening in smart, safe way

We’re taking steps to minimize the risks of being on campus. These steps are informed by the latest science and public health information. Frequent testing of students and staff in the residence halls is only part of our testing plan. We’ll also conduct surveillance testing of cohorts of off-campus students and of faculty and staff who work in different areas of the university. This effort will detect even small amounts of transmission and can tell us about infection rates in our campus community and how they’re changing over time. And any student, faculty or staff member who wants a free test on campus and get one.

If our monitoring suggests a level of infection that creates a public health threat, we will take steps to close all or parts of campus, returning to virtual work and instruction.

We have good reason to hope this will not be necessary. Our rigorous public health requirements incorporate all relevant guidance from federal and state officials and will allow in-person classes to be conducted as safely as possible. Mandatory mask wearing and physical distancing in classrooms and other public spaces will help to control person-to-person transmission. Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols will greatly reduce the risk of contact with contaminated surfaces. And a marketing campaign will reinforce our public health messages.