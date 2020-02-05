Jacki Lynn and Dan Schweiker: A sad day for Frank Lloyd Wright’s legacy

The foundation also wanted the school to then help create a new non-accredited program to be run by the former.

We took those proposals to our full governing board for serious consideration. We soon realized that terminating accreditations for our graduate architecture programs would immediately result in the loss of current and prospective students. Those students need to be part of accredited programs to reach their degree objectives.

Architecture school started by Frank Lloyd Wright to close The architecture school that architect Frank Lloyd Wright started nearly 90 years ago is closing, officials announced Tuesday.

The school would have also lost our financial donors with the announcement of the school’s closure.

Simply put, the school would not survive the 2020-2012 academic year under those dynamics.

Our board felt a duty to sadly wind down operations after this semester while the school was still financially solvent.

The governing board’s independent members, which are all of our board members with the exception of the two members from the foundation, all voted unanimously to close the school after this summer. It was a sad and difficult decision but a necessary one considering the untenable options.