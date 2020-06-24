Jack Sanderson: Don't judge Christopher Columbus by today's standards. He sailed in an age of discovery and conquest

COLUMBUS — I disagree with Lisa Cestkowski’s guest column June 13, which called for the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue at the west entrance to the city of Columbus, about 30 miles northeast of Madison.
The column argues that Columbus was less than saintly in his actions and deeds in the Americas 500 years ago and does not deserve title or recognition as a noble icon of Western expansion because of his abuse of Native Americans under the encomienda policy of the Spanish crown. It also argued that Columbus didn’t really discover America.
Study up on the scalawag Francisco de Bobadilla, a Columbus competitor, and you’ll learn his allegations about Columbus were suspect. He was seeking a portion of Columbus’ fame and discovery by defaming Columbus.
Also, Columbus certainly did discover the Americas even if the Vikings and Native Americans were there before him. The Western world had no idea the Americas existed before Columbus because the Vikings didn’t tell anybody what they found. It’s like scoring a touchdown when nobody is looking. It doesn’t count.
The broader-based mistake Columbus critics make is to judge historical figures by today’s standards of political correctness instead of the time in which they lived. The time in which Columbus lived was governed by an almost continuous state of warfare, exploit and plunder. Columbus was a man of his age in an age of discovery and conquest. He should be judged by the standards of his time instead of ours.
Tearing down statues that have stood for decades or longer reminds me of a passage in a popular book against communism that I read in high school: “... every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. ... History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.” That’s from George Orwell’s “1984.”
Animals live in the present. Mankind seeks to understand history and use it to shape the present and future. Tyrants use history to maintain control, sort of like North Korea.
We need to stop tearing down these statues. It’s un-American to rewrite history for the pleasure and advantage of the modern-day mob. We have seen a glimpse of what the unchecked mob can do. It’s time to stand up and stop the mob.
Sanderson lives in Columbus.
