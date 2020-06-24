Jack Sanderson: Don't judge Christopher Columbus by today's standards. He sailed in an age of discovery and conquest

COLUMBUS — I disagree with Lisa Cestkowski’s guest column June 13, which called for the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue at the west entrance to the city of Columbus, about 30 miles northeast of Madison.

The column argues that Columbus was less than saintly in his actions and deeds in the Americas 500 years ago and does not deserve title or recognition as a noble icon of Western expansion because of his abuse of Native Americans under the encomienda policy of the Spanish crown. It also argued that Columbus didn’t really discover America.

Study up on the scalawag Francisco de Bobadilla, a Columbus competitor, and you’ll learn his allegations about Columbus were suspect. He was seeking a portion of Columbus’ fame and discovery by defaming Columbus.

Also, Columbus certainly did discover the Americas even if the Vikings and Native Americans were there before him. The Western world had no idea the Americas existed before Columbus because the Vikings didn’t tell anybody what they found. It’s like scoring a touchdown when nobody is looking. It doesn’t count.