Jack E. Daniels, III: An open letter about unrest and racism

It is appalling to me that we’ve been down this road so many times, and yet, evidence of true sustainable progress escapes us. And, if it is not an action of law enforcement creating mayhem, it is a system that refuses to understand the experiences, fate and culture of those who have been disenfranchised and have gone unrecognized for who they are for decades.

This must end. No one can just stand by and say, “it doesn’t affect me.” Everyone is affected by the unjust death of George Floyd, whose breathing was compromised even after indicating, “I can’t breathe.” It affects you, even if you don’t think it does.

I am a leader in this community who is African American. I lead a college that not only provides education leading to a quality career and beyond, but its connections to the community are extensive. As the leader of Madison College, I can’t sit idly by and say nothing. A very smart woman (my wife, Kimila) has always said — silence is consent. Are we consenting to what occurred a week ago — much less consenting to everything else that has occurred prior and bound to be in the future? No. It’s time we speak up and act on issues of race if we are going to truly embrace equity and inclusion. It’s time for our white co-workers and neighbors to speak up about the injustices being placed on our people of color. It’s time we understand what it means to be an African American in today’s world.