J. Mark Powell: The U.S. Capitol building has a bloody past

"We have built no temple but the Capitol. We consult no common oracle but the Constitution.”

Those words, from former Massachusetts Sen. Rufus Choate, are inscribed on the wall of the U.S. Capitol — the same walls desecrated by rioters who ransacked the building on Wednesday. For many Americans, seeing such acts of violence and vandalism occurring in the Capitol building was something unimaginable.

In fact, our civic “temple” has a surprisingly bloody history. It was still under construction when British troops seized it during the War of 1812. The Brits torched the structure, also destroying the U.S. Supreme Court and the Library of Congress, which were both housed there. Only a violent thunderstorm’s arrival put out the flames, thus sparing the original walls, which are incorporated in today’s building.

Just 21 years later, it was the site of the first known presidential assassination attempt. Andrew Jackson was leaving a congressional funeral service when a deranged house painter fired two pistols at him. Both guns misfired. Old Hickory was unhurt; the painter was later declared insane and spent the rest of his life in mental institutions.