J.B. Van Hollen and Josh Kaul: Bipartisan effort will help ensure safe vote this fall

VoteSafe Wisconsin is part of a national network of VoteSafe coalitions, each committed to secure absentee ballots and safe polling sites, but each pursuing those goals in a way that makes sense within its respective state. In Wisconsin, that means working together, regardless of political affiliation, to ensure a safe, secure and transparent process in both the August primary and November general elections.

VoteSafe Wisconsin’s bipartisan coalition is made up of principled leaders who want Wisconsinites to have voting options that both sides of the aisle can support so voters can exercise their right to vote without putting their health at risk.

We will fight for these principles by cutting through the rhetoric and misinformation to reassure voters that they will have access to their ballot by voting absentee or at a safe in-person polling location. We will also encourage election officials to effectively provide voters with options in the challenging context of the pandemic.

Our efforts will include growing our coalition with others who support safe and secure voting, encouraging voters to apply for absentee ballots early and help avoid backlogs, increasing public pressure to ensure the U.S. Postal Service is timely in delivering ballots, launching paid ad campaigns if necessary, and speaking out on voting issues in the media.