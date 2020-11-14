 Skip to main content
It's no joke, Calvin and Hobbes leaving us -- State Journal editorial from 25 years ago
WHAT WE SAID 25 YEARS AGO

It's no joke, Calvin and Hobbes leaving us -- State Journal editorial from 25 years ago

Calvin & Hobbes

"Calvin & Hobbes" ran in the Wisconsin State Journal and 2,400 newspapers for a decade before ending on Dec. 31, 1995.

 Rob Thomas | The Capital Times

This State Journal editorial ran on Nov. 13, 1995:

So Colin Powell drops out of the presidential race. Big deal. So Christopher Noth leaves “Law & Order.” Who cares? Life goes on.

But no more Calvin and Hobbes?!? Now THAT’S a catastrophe.

Calvin is the malevolent comic strip kid who out-menances Dennis. In the company of Hobbes, his toy tiger and philosophical foil, he exasperates his parents, be devils his baby sitters, confounds his teachers — and amuses millions. It’s a fair bet that more parents have Calvin and Hobbes clippings stuck to their refrigerator doors than any other comic.

But as of Jan. 1, 1996, Calvin’s creator Bill Watterson plans to take the pair on permanent hiatus. Watterson has always been a bit weird: He’s a recluse, for one thing. For another, he refuses to license Calvin products, which is undoubtedly the only reason that Calvin coffee cups, T-shirts, TV specials and insurance commercials aren’t as annoyingly ubiquitous as those featuring Snoopy, or that stupid cat Garfield.

Calvin and Hobbes will genuinely be missed. The strip was No. 1 in the most recent State Journal readers’ poll on comic strips, and is featured in 2,400 newspapers worldwide.

After plowing through a day’s worth of bad news, turning to the comics page for Calvin was like dessert for the brain. And the Calvin and Hobbes books, collections of past trips, can make you laugh so hard you lose control of major organ systems.

So goodbye, Colin Powell. See ya, Christopher Noth-Mandy Patinkin-whoever. David Caruso? Who’s he?

But Calvin and Hobbes? Say it isn’t so.

