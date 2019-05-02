Carlos King has been in prison for 22 years for a crime he committed when he was 16. Back in 1996, Carlos was one of four children of a single mother working second and third shifts to support her family. At age 16, Carlos had turned to the streets, and, after having lost his own cousin to violence, in June 1997, Carlos shot two men during an attempted robbery. One of those men died. Carlos was sentenced to life in prison, plus 45 years.
Now, 22 years later, at 38, Carlos has matured from the impulsive and desperate teenager he once was and feels, on a daily basis, “incredible sadness for the loss of life that I caused and the suffering to my victims and their families.” Carlos — approaching middle age behind bars — blames no one but himself, is devastated by how “wide the damage was” from his bullet and has done everything in his power to atone for his crime.
The United States is the only country in the world to allow children to be sentenced to life without parole, and its use of long sentences prior to parole eligibility makes it an international outlier. Wisconsin punishes children especially harshly: it is one of four states in the nation where 10 percent of the prison population serving a life sentence (with or without the possibility of parole) were juveniles at the time of their crime and children as young as 10 years old are mandatorily tried as adults for first-degree intentional homicide. It also has the highest incarceration rate for African-American men in the entire nation.
Recent U.S. Supreme Court cases have held that mandatory life sentences for crimes committed by juveniles are disproportionate under the 8th Amendment because children are less culpable than adults and have greater capacity for reform. The court has based its reasoning on a substantial volume of neuroscience evidence demonstrating the undeveloped nature of the adolescent brain, and psychological science showing that teenagers are more impulsive, more susceptible to peer pressure and more lacking in foresight than adults. Thus, the court has said, in all but the most exceptional cases, the Constitution requires that states give juvenile offenders “a meaningful opportunity for release based on demonstrated maturity and rehabilitation.”
Wisconsin has not given that opportunity to Carlos, or to the any of the other approximately 100-plus prisoners like him in Wisconsin who were children when they were sentenced to spend the rest of their life in prison. They languish behind bars because the parole system mechanically denies release even to those who are clearly reformed. The state has released only a handful of parole-eligible juvenile lifers over the past 15 years. For those who have served their minimum terms, the Parole Commission repeatedly denies parole to people who committed their crimes while still children and who now unquestionably demonstrate maturity and rehabilitation.
There is a role for the public and for every branch of government to ensure that the meaningful opportunity of release for these juvenile offenders promised by the Constitution is not false hope. State legislatures should adopt model legislation that ensures a presumption of release once a person has reached parole eligibility if there is demonstrable evidence that the person now poses a low risk to society and has reformed. Such legislation should not be limited to juvenile offenders. Unfortunately, the Wisconsin Legislature recently has gone in the opposite direction, seeking to make parole release governed not by the sensible dictates of “smart on crime” and “smart on budget” policy, but by the base politics of fear-mongering.
Courts, in turn, must meaningfully police the parole board’s compliance with the law. To our knowledge, a state court in Wisconsin has never in recent history found for an inmate challenging a determination of the Parole Commission, abdicating their duty to police an administrative agency’s compliance with the law. State governors can do their part by appointing people to boards who will be bound by the law and with backgrounds in social work, child psychology, re-entry and other specialties that will allow them to meaningfully interpret evidence unique to juvenile life sentence cases.
With young people facing the most severe sanctions and the possibility of losing their lives to prison, we have a moral obligation to undertake meaningful reform of parole here in Wisconsin and nationwide. We also have a fiscal obligation. Spending on corrections in Wisconsin is astronomical — the state spent $2.26 billion on corrections for 2017-19, which surpassed state spending on the entire University of Wisconsin System. Wisconsin taxpayers spend, on average, $38,664 per year to keep each rehabilitated offender behind bars, and that annual price tag grows quickly — eventually nearly tripling as prisoners age and develop the chronic health conditions characteristic of geriatric prison populations. The total amount paid annually to keep all parole-eligible inmates incarcerated — many of whom have served almost a decade past their minimum terms and are classified in minimum-security prisons indicating that the Department of Corrections does not view them as a threat to public safety — has been estimated to be above $95 million per year. This doesn’t have to be the case.
Our criminal justice system is based on two precepts: just and proportionate punishment for crimes, and a faith in the abiding potential for human redemption. This week we filed a lawsuit seeking to vindicate the Supreme Court’s holding in its most recent case, which is that “the opportunity for release will be afforded to those who demonstrate the truth … that children who commit even heinous crimes are capable of change.”
Issa Kohler-Hausmann is an associate professor of law and sociology at Yale Law School. Avery P. Gilbert is a civil rights attorney and partner with Engage Strategies. Larry Dupuis is legal director of the ACLU of Wisconsin. The plaintiffs in this lawsuit are represented by the ACLU of Wisconsin, in conjunction with Kohler-Hausmann, Gilbert, Quarles & Brady LLP and Foley & Lardner LLP.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.