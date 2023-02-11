Jackie Rietmann of Merrimac is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Jackie!
Rietmann’s caption about a groundhog and cupid beat out more than 75 entries. Rietmann wins publication of today’s finished cartoon and will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Pete Lien
- of Edgerton: “He won’t like me when I am angry, just ask the old mayor.”
Marie Pierce
- of Mauston: “With two love shots and a booster, bring on the 14th!”
Patricia A. Bode
- of Mazomanie: “You’re wasting your time. No one’s going to love me now that I’ve predicted six more weeks of winter!”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.