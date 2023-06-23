This State Journal editorial ran on June 23, 1998:

Gov. Tommy Thompson's motorcycle trip to Washington, D.C., is a thunderous way to draw attention to the Wisconsin Sesquicentennial exhibit at this summer's Smithsonian Folklife Festival.

It is also a convenient way to draw attention to Tommy G. Thompson, potential presidential candidate.

Thompson and his entourage of Harley-Davidson enthusiasts were barely across the Wisconsin border when people began asking, "Governor Thompson, are you running for president?"

It's a natural question: Thompson has been governor longer than anyone in Wisconsin history, he is known around the country for his education, welfare and economic development policies, and his Harley-riding populism will command the notice of many potential voters (not to mention news reporters) along the way.

When asked in Springfield, Illinois, about his presidential ambitions, Thompson replied: "Well, I'll have to talk to my 'Cabinet' (meaning his Harley gang). We might have to take a ride to Iowa next year." Standing nearby, his "Cabinet" roared their approval. ...

No law says Thompson would have to give up the governor's seat to run for president or vice president. That would be pretty dumb on his part. But there is an obligation to tell voters his intentions before they elect him to another four-year term that could be interrupted in mid-stream.

Leading 200 bikers across seven states is great publicity for Wisconsin, and Thompson should be congratulated for coming up with the idea. When he gets home, however, the governor needs to talk frankly about whether his next Harley ride might take him to Iowa.