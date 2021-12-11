Ion Meyn: What the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict means for carrying open firearms in Wisconsin

Obviously, being chased by a person wielding a plastic bag does not privilege you to kill that person. What was not obvious, at least until the Rittenhouse acquittal, is that if you carry a gun, you actually can kill a person running at you with a plastic bag. Rittenhouse was correct when he told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that his case was a win for the Second Amendment. The Second Amendment now apparently privileges the use of deadly force for an armed person that an unarmed person cannot use in the exact same circumstances.

A civilian with a gun can no longer truthfully claim it’s for self-defense. Under the law, his decision to carry a gun increases your vulnerability as it reduces the value of your life. A person with a gun can reasonably assume that aggressive movements toward them signals your intent to use their gun against them. The likelihood of violence is increased.

In a protest, confrontations between unarmed protesters and armed civilians are common. If an unarmed protester fails to submit to an armed civilian’s order to halt, can he shoot? It seems so.