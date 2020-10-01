Ion Meyn: The playbook to avoid accountability for state acts of violence

The killing of Breonna Taylor reveals a deep and pervasive institutional resistance to accountability. Louisville officers felt emboldened to spray bullets into the home of a Black family. Why? In one respect, they felt immune from criminal consequences. Officers feel this way, because they are. They understand that any case involving potential criminal liability will be scuttled by law enforcement and prosecutors, in accordance with a tried and true playbook that shields officers from accountability.
Step One: Scuttle the investigation
Prosecutors and law enforcement first work to destroy the victim’s character. This weakens any civil liability for the city and undermines grounds for any potential criminal case. Built into this approach is delay, justified by a need to conduct a “careful investigation.” These investigations are biased.
In an example of this bias, closer to home, some remember Paul Heenan’s shooting death in 2012 at the hands of a Madison officer. Detectives used the investigation of the officer as an excuse to dig up dirt on Heenan. The Madison Police Department reviewed the victim’s social media accounts, phone use, credit history, security of recent purchases; interviewed the victim’s family members, friends, employers and co-workers regarding any strange conduct or propensity for violence; tested the victim’s blood for drugs and alcohol; and, searched the victim’s bedroom and car. Detectives excused the officer, the subject of the investigation, from any of these inquiries.
Same thing in Louisville, in 2020. There, police arrested Jamarcus Glover, Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, on drug and gun charges. Prosecutors threatened Glover with 10 years of hard time. But, if Glover agreed to sign an affidavit that Taylor, a “co-defendant,” was part of a drug syndicate, Glover would serve probation. When a local news agency uncovered this proposal, the Louisville district attorney, caught red-handed, “removed” Taylor's name, publicly stating “we don’t indict dead people.” But that is not what the office had been doing. The office was manufacturing evidence to defend against the civil lawsuit and to mitigate any potential criminal liability of officers.
Step Two: Scuttle the prosecution
On to the criminal matter. Here, as is often the case, prosecutors had to respond to public pressure to bring officers to justice.
What facts did prosecutors have to contend with? Witnesses confirm that officers banged on the front door, but did not announce they were police. Officers do not have to knock. But they have to announce. And for good reason: if police do not announce, the homeowner can easily mistake police action for a home invasion, which is what happened here. Kenneth Walker, Taylor's boyfriend, was aroused by sounds of banging on the front door, which at 12:40 a.m. is terrifying. Eleven neighbors confirm Walker’s account. The prosecutor reported that a witness said police announced themselves. That witness twice denied hearing any announcement, before saying he heard a single announcement. So, that is an easily impeachable witness versus the home’s occupant and 11 other neighbors.
When the officers broke the door and entered with guns drawn, Walker, a law-abiding, hardworking person protecting his girlfriend, an EMT, had no reason to think police would be at the door. He fired one shot at the intruders. In response, officers fired into the living room, kitchen, bathroom, bedrooms, back patio area and next-door apartment. The homeowner had shot once, in self-defense. The three officers fired 20 rounds, and after reloading, fired additional rounds into the now silent home. This was retribution. Criminally speaking, reckless homicide.
Why were charges not brought? Here, officials do what other state and local offices do in similar circumstances — scuttle the prosecution. How?
First, assign a “special prosecutor” or “independent office” to handle the prosecution. This is misleading. There is no such thing as an “independent office.” Here, the case was turned over to Kentucky’s Attorney General Office. As Kentucky Public Defender Warren Beck observed, “The AG’s office is not really independent of the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, which in turn is not independent of LMPD. The AG’s office fights appeals on behalf of the local offices and police departments. … it’s a hand-in-glove operation.”
Second, undermine the grand jury process. Prosecutors do this by presenting “all the evidence” to the grand jury, including evidence that undermines the state’s case — here, for example, the prosecutor might present the sole witness to hear a police announcement, along with a self-defense narrative. But prosecutors typically present evidence only favorable to the prosecution; after all, the grand jury only determines whether there is “probable cause” for a charge (a very low threshold).
In virtually every case, prosecutors get the indictments they want. But when it is an officer, prosecutors emphasize the strength of conflicting evidence (which a seasoned prosecutor could explain away at trial in a cross-examination). Given all the convincing evidence the grand jury hears in other matters, the method employed by the prosecutor in this one instance must sound really weak. So, the indictment does not issue.
Step Three: Announce that prosecutors are servants to the rule of law
The prosecutor publicly states that these are tragic circumstances, but despite public pressure, the prosecutor is a servant to the rule of law. So, the prosecutor subverts the case, but under the guise of doing justice. The officer is excused from liability. Case closed.
There we have it. A playbook used by institutions that cite to the rule of law as they subvert the same. Assassinate the victim’s character. Delay and undermine the investigation. Misuse the grand jury.
Those steps worked in Louisville. They work everywhere. And even if, within this institutional resistance, an officer is indicted, there is one more obstacle. State laws commonly provide officers specific defenses that make it harder to secure convictions, however deserved.
The community is left with a devastating, heartbreaking loss. In Breonna Taylor’s case, as it is with alarming frequency, racism is behind the story of why these officers approached her home at all, and then how they did so — unloading their clips and putting innocents in death’s path.
Ion Meyn teaches civil procedure, civil rights, wrongful convictions, race and the law, and trial advocacy at the University of Wisconsin Law School. His scholarship examines race and class-based disparities that inform differences between civil and criminal procedure.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!