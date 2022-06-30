Invest in America and its ideals — State Journal editorial from 100 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on June 30, 1922:

Madison people are asked to contribute to the expense of the Fourth of July celebration. So far, the solicitation is by letter, and we beg to jog the memories of those who wish to contribute, lest they forget.

It really isn't a contribution. We are buying something. Those who have the celebration in hand have more in mind than making holiday merry. We shall celebrate the birth of the American nation, and we shall celebrate it fittingly. ...

What is America? What is an American? Newcomers want to know. Some of us who were born here want fuller understanding.

The thunder of guns is not America. They were used reluctantly, as a last resort. American liberty -- rights which we as citizens hold with due regards for the rights of our neighbors -- is the backbone of America.

Respect for law, and recognition of peaceful ways of making and changing law, are American. ...

Because we believe in these things, we want in Madison a Fourth of July celebration. Take your pen and write a check. Send it to Mayor I. Milo Kittleson or to Sol. Levitan. It will be an investment in America, in all the world the greatest enterprise in human liberty.