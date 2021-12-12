Interference with free speech -- State Journal editorial from 100 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Dec. 12, 1921, after the University of Wisconsin refused to let the Social Science Club bring economist and agitator Scott Nearing to campus for a lecture:

It appears to be the position of some University of Wisconsin authority that the question of “free speech” is not involved in university censorship of public addresses at university halls. ...

When the University of Wisconsin decreed that professor Scott Nearing might not speak in the university gymnasium, was this an interruption of free speech?

There are those who insist that it was not. They insist it was merely a decision that Nearing might not say in a university hall things he might say anywhere else in the world without interference from the university.

The university gymnasium is an auditorium used largely as a place of public speaking. Therefore, refusing it to one person because that person’s discourse was offensive to those in authority in the university — though others whose utterances were not disapproved by the university were permitted to speak there — was interference with free speech to the extent of the university’s jurisdiction.