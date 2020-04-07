Ingrid Andersson and Johanna Hatch: Abortion is essential health care

Last week, 31 Republican Wisconsin lawmakers joined a national campaign that politicizes a public health crisis by classifying abortion as medically unnecessary. These lawmakers are seizing a moment of coronavirus-inflicted hardship to abuse political power and attempt to impose their religious beliefs and force parenthood upon all pregnant people in our state.
Clearly, none of these lawmakers has been a pregnant person who knows in their bones, or learns from a medical diagnosis, that their pregnancy cannot continue.
As midwives, doulas, doctors and health care activists, we at Pregnancy Options Wisconsin can attest that health care for people who choose to release their pregnancies is as essential as health care for people who choose to continue them.
People in Wisconsin who need abortion already face unsafe and demeaning political obstacles. Twenty-four-hour waiting rules cause delays, multiple visits, and increased costs. Same-physician rules dictate that the same physician must see the pregnant person each visit, resulting in possible delays and increased physical and mental stress. Physician-only rules dictate that only physicians may provide abortion, which severely limits access and drives up cost for one of the safest procedures in the world.
Furthermore, most hospitals no longer provide abortion, so people who seek care due to maternal health dangers or a tragic fetal diagnosis rely exclusively on providers and clinics that specialize in abortion care.
We support the joint statement from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists, the American Gynecological & Obstetrical Society, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, the Society for Academic Specialists in General Obstetrics and Gynecology, the Society of Family Planning, and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine which states:
Abortion is an essential component of comprehensive health care. It is also a time-sensitive service for which a delay of several weeks, or in some cases days, may increase the risks or potentially make it completely inaccessible. The consequences of being unable to obtain an abortion profoundly impact a person’s life, health, and well-being.
Thankfully, Gov. Tony Evers' "Safer At Home Order" safeguarded abortion health care. Thankfully, federal judges blocked temporary abortion bans in Texas, Ohio and Alabama.
In response to the 31 Wisconsin legislators who consider abortion health care to be “elective”, Pregnancy Options Wisconsin appeals to their legislative colleagues and our governor: Stand with pregnant people of Wisconsin in the right to govern their own bodies.
Dare to voice rational, evidence-based responses to COVID-19 — call for removing 24-hour waiting periods and physician-only restrictions; call for telemedicine abortion at home, as the UK and Dutch physicians have proposed. Such actions would immediately reduce pressures on clinics and minimize opportunity for illness transmission.
We invite all who wish to protect pregnancy autonomy to sign this petition and let Gov. Tony Evers and your legislators know what “Safer at Home” means to you.
Ingrid Andersson, MSN, CNM and Johanna Hatch, RN, IBCLC, authored this piece on behalf of Pregnancy Options Wisconsin: Education, Resources, & Support (POWERS).
