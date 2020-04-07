Ingrid Andersson and Johanna Hatch: Abortion is essential health care

Last week, 31 Republican Wisconsin lawmakers joined a national campaign that politicizes a public health crisis by classifying abortion as medically unnecessary. These lawmakers are seizing a moment of coronavirus-inflicted hardship to abuse political power and attempt to impose their religious beliefs and force parenthood upon all pregnant people in our state.

Clearly, none of these lawmakers has been a pregnant person who knows in their bones, or learns from a medical diagnosis, that their pregnancy cannot continue.

As midwives, doulas, doctors and health care activists, we at Pregnancy Options Wisconsin can attest that health care for people who choose to release their pregnancies is as essential as health care for people who choose to continue them.

