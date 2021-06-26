Induce hardy freemen to settle here -- Madison Express editorial from 180 years ago

This Madison Express editorial ran on June 30, 1841, seven years before Wisconsin became a state. The weekly Madison Express became the daily Wisconsin State Journal in 1852:
We trust the extra session of Congress will do something for our territory. We have roads partially made, which require further appropriations to finish them. It is the decided interest of the United States to give us good roads and good harbors, and thus add to the speedy sale and improvement of its lands.
Various reasons strike the mind why our roads should be perfected with as little delay as possible. One of the most prominent is that it would help to fill our territory with inhabitants; always ready to defend our borders in the event of a dispute with England or the (American) Indians.
The transporting of soldiers to the west would be enormously expensive: Whereas, by making good roads — removing obstructions from our streams, and forming harbors along our lakeshore, we would induce active hardy freemen to settle here, who would be ever ready to quiet our disputes with any assailing power. The lands, too, would sell with great rapidity, if there were proper facilities for reaching them. ...
It must be borne in mind that a territory is no state. That it is dependent on national legislation. That Wisconsin is yet in her tender infancy, and justly looks up to Congress for protection. She is full of mineral, covered with fertility, is washed on the east by the great Michigan Lake, and on the west by the Mississippi — she has rivers running thro’ her widely extended territory. But she has not the means of improving them, as the United States holds her domain, her only source of revenue.
Her population is yet only about 30,000 to 32,000 (settlers), some working in the mines, and others cultivating the soil, or fishing on her great inland seas. With millions of virgin acres of land that no ploughshare has ever touched, and in a great measure useless for want of intercommunicating links of improvements. We boldly ask the General Government to give us a portion of these lands (an amount so small that it is scarcely worth naming) to make her remaining millions more valuable than her original millions were before the grant.
We cannot help thinking that our request will be granted. We confidently believe the Hon. John Bell Secretary of War will see the propriety of lending the powerful aid of his Department to make Wisconsin ever ready to defend her lines, by recommending roads through her territory and appropriations for removing obstructions from the rivers.