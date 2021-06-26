Induce hardy freemen to settle here -- Madison Express editorial from 180 years ago

This Madison Express editorial ran on June 30, 1841, seven years before Wisconsin became a state. The weekly Madison Express became the daily Wisconsin State Journal in 1852:

We trust the extra session of Congress will do something for our territory. We have roads partially made, which require further appropriations to finish them. It is the decided interest of the United States to give us good roads and good harbors, and thus add to the speedy sale and improvement of its lands.

Various reasons strike the mind why our roads should be perfected with as little delay as possible. One of the most prominent is that it would help to fill our territory with inhabitants; always ready to defend our borders in the event of a dispute with England or the (American) Indians.

The transporting of soldiers to the west would be enormously expensive: Whereas, by making good roads — removing obstructions from our streams, and forming harbors along our lakeshore, we would induce active hardy freemen to settle here, who would be ever ready to quiet our disputes with any assailing power. The lands, too, would sell with great rapidity, if there were proper facilities for reaching them. ...