First, veterans were hit with the massive privatization program called Veterans Choice, passed by the Republican Congress in 2014 and signed by President Barack Obama. But 70 House Democrats thought the Choice program was not the way to improve the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' veteran healthcare. They voted "no."
The second punch was President Donald Trump hitting unionized VA workers with a “bad faith” proposed bargaining contract to replace the present contract covering 260,000 VA workers. The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) union members make up more than half of the VA’s 460,000 workers, and one-third are veterans.
In 2010, the Koch brothers — two of the world’s wealthiest men — decided they wanted to close down the VA, send all 7 million veterans who use the VA for health care into private care, and sell VA hospitals. They have spent hundreds of millions of dollars to have Congress do this. Private health care costs about 30% more than VA care and produces tremendous profits for insurance, drug and hospital corporations. The Kochs and Wall Streeters intend to make billions off of sick vets.
They want to destroy the VA — America’s only single-payer/single-provider health care system — to ensure America will not enact single-payer health care in the future.
Republicans designed the VA Choice program to massively privatize the VA, pushing vets out of VA care into private care.
By the end of 2017, more than 40% of all VA outpatient appointments had been pushed into the private sector. We believe that today, 1.5 years later, this percentage is even higher.
On June 6, VA management launched the reorganized Community Care Program (CCP). Republicans designed this program under the Mission Act of 2018 to send more veterans into private care.
In March, over 50 Democratic Congressional members signed a letter asking the VA to slow down, postpone the introduction of CCP until it is fully tested and until dollar costs are known and until the current unsatisfactory regulatory proposal is rewritten.
President Trump and VA Secretary Robert Wilkie refused to work with Congress and veterans groups on Democratic concerns.
These very important new CCP federal regulations were written in secret without the input from congressional VA committees and veteran service organizations like Veterans of Foreign Wars or Disabled American Veterans. The regulations were hurriedly presented to the public for comment, poorly written and include cost estimates off by billions of dollars. These regulations endanger veterans’ health, provide care without proper supervision by a VA primary physician and do not guarantee that private care quality will match that of VA care.
The health of millions of veterans is at risk.
Over 7.2 million veterans use VA health care — an increase of 85% since 2001. Nearly half are combat vets with serious physical, mental and emotional wounds, injuries and diseases. Many are low-income. Many are disabled.
In surveys, 92% of America’s veterans say they want the VA fixed and do not want private care. Vets want care from their VA doctors and nurses. Vets need the VA’s high-quality, specialized expertise.
Now, Wisconsin’s 7,600 VA workers in Milwaukee, Madison and Tomah — and across America — have received the second punch from Trump.
VA management’s proposed labor contract guts worker rights and prevents medical staff from reporting serious medical errors or threats. Trump proposes that a disciplined worker would be prohibited from filing a grievance against an unjust disciplinary action.
AFGE locals across America are organizing rallies, press conferences and town halls to help workers, veterans and citizens understand what is happening at the VA.
The Madison VA union and Veterans for Peace will hold an informational rally on June 24 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the VA Main Gate on Highland Avenue just north of Campus Drive. We invite the public to join us in showing support for veterans and VA workers.
To help veterans, please call your U.S. senators and representative. Just say, "Stop privatizing the VA — fix, fund and staff it, and fill the 50,000 VA vacancies."
Ian Smith, of Madison, was an Army medic during the 1950s, is a retired 40-year VA worker and is presently a vice president of AFGE Local 1732, Madison VA union. He has been working with Davis to stop VA privatization since 2014. Buzz Davis, formerly of Stoughton, now of Tucson, Arizona, is a longtime progressive activist, a member of Veterans for Peace and a former VISTA Volunteer. Davis was an Army officer during the 1960s and an elected official, union organizer and retired state government planner. He is presently helping to lead the 26-state VFP effort to stop VA privatization.
