Hunters lay down barrage -- State Journal article from 100 years ago

This State Journal article ran on the front page Sept. 20, 1920:

From all sides of Madison came the sounds of a miniature battle as day broke Sunday. Residents in the vicinity of Lake Waubesa thought a second Fourth of July cerebration was in progress.

The 150 hunting licenses granted by the county clerk Saturday and the 2,150 issued so far during the season tell story of the bombardment. In automobiles, on bicycles and on foot, a long procession of gunners filed in the direction of the Madison lakes early Sunday.

While the incessant firing indicated a heavy slaughter of birds, few big bags of ducks were reported. Mudhens are plentiful, however, and most of the nimrods brought in a number of these, with an occasional mallard, canvasback or pintail. Several good bags of ducks were reported Thursday when the season opened, but hunters declare most of the birds hatched on the surrounding lakes already have been killed and the northern ducks have not begun to come in.

Rough, chilly weather is waited to bring them down in large numbers.