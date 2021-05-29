Humans shed masks in winning caption

Dave Matta of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Dave!
His caption about squirrels finding face masks beat out more than 80 entries. Matta wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Ron Boehnen
- of Blue Mounds: “These masks look like they have never been used. Must have been dumped here by the Wisconsin Supreme Court and Republican Legislature.”
Carolyn Dargevics
- of Milton: “I wonder if there’s a vaccination for the human pandemic.”
Sharon Kennelly
- of Madison: “Let’s squirrel these away for flu season!”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.