Humans are pests in winning caption

Pete Lien of Edgerton is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Pete!
His caption about yellow jackets at an apple farm beat out more than 50 entries. Lien wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Brian McGuire
- of Mauston: “You give him the first injection, and I’ll give him the second.”
Dave Bouché
- of Dane: “Let’s help make their fun little outing a lasting memory.”
Steve Swed
- of Waunakee: “They look a bit vulnerable. Should we vaccinate them?”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.