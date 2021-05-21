Huda Alkaff: Joe Biden's next 100 days will be key for environmental justice in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — For Muslim communities, the holy month of Ramadan is a time to reflect, fast and pray. With the blessed month over, we are full with a renewed sense of hope, compassion and commitment to serve others.
This spirit of service reminds me of the teachings of Prophet Muhammad and the importance of giving, planting and tending to the garden. My faith has always guided me in my work as an ecologist and environmental educator, and in 2005 I founded Wisconsin Green Muslims to start a dialogue around climate and environmental issues. Communities like mine are facing a multitude of problems that require bringing together those impacted to find solutions.
That is why the actions of the Biden-Harris administration in its first 100 days have left me so hopeful. On a global stage, President Joe Biden showed that the United States is in the struggle to address climate change. His Leaders Summit on Climate brought together 40 world leaders to tackle the climate crisis. He also announced our country’s commitment to reducing climate pollution by 50% from 2005 levels by 2030.
At home, he has committed to making environmental justice a part of the mission of every federal agency, and he has established the first ever White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council. He also reestablished the White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, an invaluable point of access for the work I do. As a woman of color and an interfaith leader and environmental justice advocate, I recognize the need for conversation and collaboration around climate issues — especially during the next 100 days and beyond.
The president’s commitments in his first 100 days show he is serious about addressing environment justice. His Justice40 Initiative proposes that 40% of the overall benefits from federal investments, including in climate and infrastructure, will go to those communities that have traditionally been overburdened by pollution.
Milwaukee is all too familiar with these historic injustices. About 70,000 lead pipes need replacing in the city, which at the city’s current rate would take 70 years. That is unacceptable — these pipes and infrastructure are already poisoning our children and homes, leaving too many without access to safe, clean water. President Biden’s proposed American Jobs Plan would replace every lead pipe and service line in the city.
This future Biden wants to invest in will include pollution-free renewable energy and climate-resilient infrastructure. As of last year, nearly 70,000 Wisconsinites were working in clean, efficient and renewable energy, including me as a coordinator of the Wisconsin Faith and Solar Initiative. The president’s plan also invests in creating more family-supporting jobs to strengthen our communities. The last decade alone has made it clear we need a plan to tackle climate change: From 2010 to 2020, our state experienced up to $10 billion in damages from 16 extreme weather events.
We need to go big on equitable climate action, and the next 100 days is the time to do just that. Our communities need our champions at the federal level to think boldly to take on these challenges. I have to hope they will do just that.