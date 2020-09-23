Hoyt Brian Yee: Pompeo and Trump's failed foreign policy and COVID-19 response have damaged America's credibility

Dean Rusk, who was U.S. secretary of state while I was growing up in Wisconsin in the 1960s, reportedly observed, “while we’re sleeping, two-thirds of the world is plotting to do us in.”
While that sobering ratio may have improved somewhat for the United States since the end of the Cold War, there are still more than enough foreign adversaries and crises to keep a secretary of state awake at night. Wisconsinites might therefore be wondering why America’s top diplomat is addressing their state legislators today instead of dealing with foreign crises and enemies working against us around the clock.
While such an address might be laudable under other circumstances, its timing is blatantly political, unworthy of the office of secretary of state, and detrimental to the credibility of the U.S. government at home and abroad.
Having served as a U.S. foreign service officer in eight countries, under 11 secretaries of state, I’ve seen my fair share of top diplomats put party loyalty before patriotic duty, but invariably they represented dictatorial regimes, not democracies like the United States.
Secretary Mike Pompeo’s visit is emblematic of U.S. foreign policy under President Trump: disdainful of fundamental American principles and values, narrowly focused on short-term gains, and grounded in partisanship rather than U.S. national security interests. In the case of COVID-19 and the subsequent economic collapse, President Trump downplayed the pandemic for political reasons and made no attempt to galvanize the international community, which past administrations have recognized as a vital responsibility only the United States can fulfil during such crises.
Not surprisingly, Trump’s foreign policy has alienated our friends and allies around the world and aided our adversaries, at great cost to U.S. interests. Whether the threat is war, nuclear proliferation, terrorism, a pandemic, or climate change, America’s security depends greatly on the degree to which we can convince other countries to work with us and against the enemy or threat we are confronting.
It is therefore alarming that, by nearly every measure, our credibility and influence in the world have diminished since President Trump took office. A Pew Research Center survey published last week shows that America’s standing among our closest partners and allies has plummeted to a 20-year low in many countries. Just 15% of citizens say the United States has done a good job of dealing with the outbreak. Tellingly, nearly all countries trust Russian president Vladimir Putin to make good decisions about world affairs more than Donald Trump.
The decline in America’s standing in the world is not surprising considering the president’s belittling of our allies and partners, abdication of American leadership, and abandonment of the democratic values on which our country was founded. And the consequences are severe: it emboldens our adversaries, weakens our alliances, and dismantles the international system that secured an unprecedented era of peace and prosperity for America and its allies.
Fortunately, it is not too late to reverse this downward spiral in America’s foreign relations. First, the United States should strengthen and protect the international system painstakingly constructed by visionary U.S. statesmen such as Wisconsin’s own George Kennan.
The United States must resume the role it played for over 70 years — under Democratic and Republican presidents — writing the rules, forging the agreements, and animating the institutions that guide relations among nations and advance collective security and prosperity. By leading instead of disengaging, America can ensure the rules of the international economy are not rigged against the United States and protect workers as well as the environment.
Second, the United States needs to restore diplomacy as the principal tool of U.S. foreign policy. Foreign service and civil service officials at the Department of State deserve a boss who models professionalism and integrity and backs his or her people, rather than throwing them under the bus to score cheap political points. Our diplomats also need training and resources to place the United States back at the head of the table, in a position to work with its allies and partners to mobilize collective action on global threats.
Finally, and most importantly, America needs to elect a new commander in chief who is committed to fight for the country’s economic and security interests, not his own. Joe Biden understands that the United States is safest when we support and empower our diplomats out on the frontlines. U.S. diplomacy under the Obama-Biden administration helped bring the Paris climate agreement into force, led the international response to end the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, and secured the landmark multilateral deal to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
With Joe Biden as president, Americans will sleep better at night knowing their president and government are working full-time to strengthen our alliances, defeat our enemies, and restore American leadership in the world.
Raised in Madison, Hoyt Brian Yee served for 30 years in the United States Foreign Service, including as Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs and as Deputy Ambassador in Croatia. He also served in Afghanistan, Greece, Haiti, France, Montenegro, and at the NATO Headquarters in Belgium.
