Howard A. Learner: Savvy policies can grow Wisconsin’s renewable energy jobs

Aaron Auch thought he’d be an electrician, but shifted gears to work inside wind power turbines: “I still talk to people who can’t believe I’ve climbed up inside those things.”
Auch now works as a project engineer for Mukwonago-based Gearbox Express, focusing on wind turbine gearboxes. He is among 5,500 Wisconsin workers in the renewable energy business sector. From Great Northern Solar in Port Wing, to Synchrotek in Green Bay, HellermannTyton in Milwaukee and Regal Beloit Corporation, 354 Wisconsin companies engage in the solar energy and wind power business supply chain.
That includes manufacturers and more. Based in Madison, Full Spectrum Solar is a solar system installer, Legacy Solar Co-op sells solar and energy efficiency services, and WES Engineering designs solar and wind projects. Clean energy jobs and businesses include solar panel installers and wind power construction companies, technical analysts, project developers, and engineering and finance companies.
Clean energy projects — and the jobs and economic growth they create — flourish in places with policies that help these businesses grow. It’s time for Wisconsin to return as a renewable energy leader.
Smart policies make a difference. To keep growing Wisconsin jobs and businesses in the renewable energy supply chain, Wisconsin should drive the market through supportive policies. Gov. Evers announced his goal of powering Wisconsin with 100% clean energy by 2050. The Legislature and Public Service Commission should enact effective, enforceable policies that accelerate progress, investment and job creation now.
The Environmental Law & Policy Center’s new Wisconsin Clean Energy Business Supply Chain Report provides a directory of 354 Wisconsin solar energy and wind power businesses, and a policy playbook for a cleaner energy future. Here are three focused Wisconsin policies to accelerate renewable energy that are good for job creation, economic growth and the environment.
• Clarify that solar energy third-party financing and ownership is legal: Solar energy costs are dropping as the technology improves, but the front-end payment can deter investment in rooftop solar panels. One solution: third-party ownership and financing. The solar company owns and maintains the panels while the building rooftop owner receives the benefits of clean electricity and utility bill savings. When Eagle Point Solar and the City of Milwaukee tried this conventional arrangement, however, We Energies opposed it, claiming this independent solar installer is somehow a “public utility.” That’s like saying Walmart’s auto center becomes a “public utility” when it recharges your car battery. The Public Service Commission voted 2-1 allowing this regulatory obstacle to solar progress and insulating We Energies’ electricity monopoly. The Legislature and Commission should clarify the legal standards to spur sensible solar energy development.
• Update the renewable electricity standard: In 1999, Wisconsin set a goal of 10% renewable energy by 2015. That was achieved in 2013. Although Illinois and Minnesota are moving ahead, Wisconsin has stayed still. Wisconsin legislators should update the state’s renewable energy standard to 25% by 2025 to drive economic growth and innovation.
• Accelerate community solar development: Community solar enables multiple consumers to subscribe to solar project shares and receive credit for the output. That helps both urban apartment dwellers and rural people who live further apart gain better access to solar energy opportunities. In Wisconsin, community solar development is limited by lack of supportive policies and open markets. By contrast, Minnesota requires Xcel Energy to allow customers to subscribe to non-utility community solar projects and receive a bill credit for production.
Wisconsin should seize its competitive advantages to become a clean energy economy leader. Let’s accelerate Wisconsin’s renewable energy business future. It’s good for jobs, good for economic growth and good for the environment.
Howard A. Learner is the executive director of the Environmental Law & Policy Center, the Midwest’s leading environmental legal advocacy and eco-business innovation organization, which is engaged throughout Wisconsin. Follow him on Twitter at @HowardELPC.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.