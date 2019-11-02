The following letter to the editor ran on Nov. 3, 1859, five days before the fall election:
Editors of the State Journal:
I have been a resident of Madison for more than seven years, and expect to be one of the constituents of Elisha W. Keyes or Cassius Fairchild the coming winter.
Cassius Fairchild, whose father was Wisconsin's first state treasurer and the first mayor of Madison, served several terms as a Madison alderm…
During the last seven years, the people have known what “Lishe” has been doing for a livelihood, but I wish to inquire what “Cash” has ever done toward supporting himself? Has he ever been known to earn enough to pay for the cigars he smokes, to say nothing of what he eats, and the clothes he wears? Or has he any visible means of obtaining an honest living?
It is true he has played alderman some, during winter evenings, for which he gets no pay. But what has he ever been seen doing in the day time that was of benefit to himself or anyone else?
If Cassius can answer these questions to the satisfaction of an anxious public, it would doubtless increase his chances of election. I admit that as a private citizen, he is well enough, and that as such we would have no right to interrogate him in this manner.
But when he asks for our votes to place him in the Legislature as the representative of our city, our property and our characters, I think the people of the 2nd, 3rd and 4th wards of this city have a right to demand of him, that he shall answer all these questions clearly and fully, or else that we have a right to consider him a drone in our hive — a useless member of society, and unworthy of our confidence.
— RUBUS