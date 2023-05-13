This State Journal editorial ran on May 13, 1923, five years after World War I and three years after American women won the right to vote:

This is the month for considering international problems related to war and peace. The League of Women Voters has so decreed, and thereby the wisdom of women is again demonstrated.

Perhaps upon this Mother's Day, we can with profit look upon this great problem as a mothers' problem. No doubt it was the problem of the War Mothers, who now have become the Peace Mothers. ...

Do we need a world court? Do not (recent events) give emphatic affirmative?

What standing have pacifists who insist that all these things can be settled merely by the disarmament of the United States?

Can anything but war come out of the position of reactionaries who cling to the old idea that to be prepared for war is the way to avoid war, notwithstanding history's repeated proofs that preparedness for war means war as long as causes of war remain unsettled?

There is but one sound course. It is that advocated by those who realize that disarmament is a world problem to be solved by a concert of nations, and that disarmament can come only through international arrangement for the peaceful settlement of disputes.

Hope of attaining world peace rests upon the enfranchisement of women. It is the mother influence that must win. Women can win through the ballot. Politicians of all parties and factions should be made to feel that only by working for international cooperation looking to permanent peace can they have support of women voters.