Hope at the Berlin Wall -- State Journal editorial from 50 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on April 4, 1972:

One of the bright spots in world news this Easter season is Berlin, where for the first time in six years the wall was opened to allow West Berliners to visit friends and relatives in the East.

For most travelers, the occasion was a family reunion, but for others the discovery of an entirely new world.

“What, this is East Berlin?” a 9-year-old boy exclaimed. “It looks just like where we live.”

The boy never had a chance to visit the East, sealed off when the communists built their border wall in 1961 to stem the flow of refugees to the West. ...

Hope is eternal in man, as an East Berliner, sealed inside his territory and viewing visitors from the West exclaimed, “Maybe we’ll be able to get out on Easter, too, in the future.”

There is hope when you consider an American President stood by the Great Wall of China, built to hold back barbarian invaders from the north, and expressed the hope that his visit would help break down walls of any kind — whether physical or ideological — that divide people.