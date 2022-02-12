Honest Abe shows character counts — State Journal editorial from 100 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Feb. 12, 1922:

Abraham Lincoln’s place in history becomes greater and more firmly established as the years roll on. Americans revere his character and teachings with an intensity that rapidly is making him a legendary being.

Thought his personality and plain homespun philosophy were concentrated largely on problems that were almost exclusively American at the time, he is becoming as great a character in world history as in the history of his own country.

The 113th anniversary of Lincoln’s birthday is Feb. 12. It will be celebrated in many countries.

While his contributions to the spread of democracy was of infinite importance, Lincoln’s greatest heritage to us and to future generations was his gospel of honesty, fairness and toleration.

He was born in Kentucky in a log cabin. His rise from this humble origin to his power during life and his place in history, after death, should be a constant reminder that what counts most in America is character and service to the common good.